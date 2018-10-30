Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bounces back with trademark effort
Millsap provided 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Nuggets' 116-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday.
The veteran big man has flashed some uncharacteristic inconsistency in the early going this season, but Monday's final line was the caliber of those with which he's often made his mark with during his long career. The scoring total served as a season high for Millsap, who also bounced back from a 33.3 percent shooting night versus the Lakers last Thursday. Millsap's rebounding total was also his best over the last four games, and he's now recorded at least one block in each of the Nuggets' first six contests.
