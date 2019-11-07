Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Cleared to play Friday

Millsap (face) has been cleared to play Friday against the 76ers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

A facial laceration forced Millsap to exit Tuesday's game against the Heat, but it's nothing that will keep him out Friday. He's averaging 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 24.3 minutes this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories