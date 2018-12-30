Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Cleared to play Saturday

Millsap (toe) will play Saturday against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Given Millsap's original four-to-six week timetable, handed out on Dec. 10, his return Saturday is ahead of schedule. It's not immediately clear if the veteran will start or come off the bench, but it seems unlikely he'll play a full complement of minutes.

