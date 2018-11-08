Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Cleared to play Wednesday
Millsap (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Millsap will be good to go for Wednesday's game after coming into the contest with a probable designation. Expect Millsap to be back in the starting lineup and again play without a minutes restriction against the Grizzlies.
