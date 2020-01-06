Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Cleared to play
Millsap (knee) will be available to play Monday against the Hawks.
As expected, Millsap will be ready to play Monday despite dealing with a bruised left quad. He figures to start and should take on his normal workload.
