Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Collects 19 points Wednesday
Millsap recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.
Millsap continues to be inconsistent on the year, albeit the points production has been solid. Given his penchant for rebounds, Millsap should continue to flirt with double-doubles on a regular basis.
