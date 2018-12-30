Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Coming off bench in return

Millsap (toe) will come off the bench during his return Saturday against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.

Millsap will be making his return sooner than anticipated following an eight-game absence. He will be eased back into the fold, however, coming off the bench while Mason Plumlee remains in the starting five.

