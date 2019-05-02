Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to provide value in loss

Millsap tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to Portland.

Millsap was able to put up a double-double during his 32 minutes Wednesday, although it was to no avail as the Nuggets gave up homecourt advantage in the Game 2 loss. Millsap has had two strong performances matching up with the smaller bodies of the Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, there was not a lot of support for the veteran and the Nuggets will now need to win at least one of the two games coming up in Portland if they hope to advance to the Conference Finals.