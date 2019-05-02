Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to provide value in loss
Millsap tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to Portland.
Millsap was able to put up a double-double during his 32 minutes Wednesday, although it was to no avail as the Nuggets gave up homecourt advantage in the Game 2 loss. Millsap has had two strong performances matching up with the smaller bodies of the Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, there was not a lot of support for the veteran and the Nuggets will now need to win at least one of the two games coming up in Portland if they hope to advance to the Conference Finals.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Impactful performance Monday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in Game 2 victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Explodes offensively in win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Matches season-high in boards•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...