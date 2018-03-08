Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to rediscover form

Millsap had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to Cleveland.

Millsap continues to work his way back from a wrist injury that saw him miss a large portion of the season. While his production has not been amazing by any stretch of the imagination, he has now scored in double figures in four consecutive games while recording multiple defensive stats and connecting on all his free-throw attempts. He is likely not going to reach anywhere near the level he has in previous seasons but is still worth owning in all leagues.