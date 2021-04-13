Millsap (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Monday in the Nuggets' 116-107 loss to the Warriors.

Millsap's playing time had already been trending down since he was removed from the starting lineup in late March, but he reached a new low Monday by being removed from head coach Michael Malone's rotation entirely. JaVale McGee ended up picking up the backup minutes at center behind Nikola Jokic, while Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green covered the minutes at power forward. Millsap may be the Nuggets' fifth big man at this point, which means he could go unused in most competitive contests.