Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-double in first action with Nuggets

Millsap scored 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 11 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes Saturday against the Warriors.

As expected, Millsap started at power forward alongside Nikola Jokic, and the pair appeared comfortable in their first game action since Millsap signed with the Nuggets as a free agent. While Millsap did commit five turnovers, he was a team-best plus-16 and hit four of Denver's 13 total three-pointers.