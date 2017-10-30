Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-double in Sunday's win
Millsap scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-11 win over the Nets.
It was the veteran's first double-double of the season, while the assists were not only a season high, they were more than he produced through the first five games of the year. Millsap's had a bit of a slow start to his tenure with the Nuggets as he adjusts to playing alongside Nikola Jokic, but the duo may be starting to find their rhythm.
