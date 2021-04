Millsap scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Rockets.

The veteran big has seen his role decrease significantly since the Nuggers picked up Aaron Gordon, but in a blowout win in Houston, Millsap was able to make an impact in limited minutes. It's his first double-double since Jan. 19 though, and he may not get a chance for another one this season.