Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in 40 minutes

Millsap recorded 10 points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 win over the Pistons.

Though he struggled from the field, Millsap hit double-digit points Tuesday after failing to reach that threshold across the past two contests. He also recorded his 13th double-double in the process. Overall, it was a struggle for the entire Nuggets squad, as it was just the seventh time all year Denver has accumulated fewer than 100 points.