Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in easy victory

Millsap finished with 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 victory over the Lakers.

Millsap produced one of his better all-around games of the season Tuesday, limited only by playing time due to the blowout nature of the scoreline. Millsap does not provide the across the board production he has in the past but is still a viable option in all formats. His playing time continues to hover in the mid to high 20's which does somewhat cap his upside. The Nuggets will face the Trail Blazers on Friday in what will likely be a closer matchup and thus an opportunity for Millsap to continue his strong production.