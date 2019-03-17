Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in narrow victory
Millsap ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 victory over the Pacers.
Millsap's impressive stretch continues, turning in another strong performance Saturday. The victory keeps the Nuggets within one game of the Warriors and gives them a very real chance of ending the season with the best record in the West. Millsap is playing the most consistent he has played since joining the Nuggets. The production does seem somewhat unsustainable but as long as he is rolling, he should continue to be rostered in every format.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Vintage performance Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Lights up Wolves from distance•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Productive in multiple categories•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Grabs 11 boards in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season high in boards•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...