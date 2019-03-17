Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in narrow victory

Millsap ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 victory over the Pacers.

Millsap's impressive stretch continues, turning in another strong performance Saturday. The victory keeps the Nuggets within one game of the Warriors and gives them a very real chance of ending the season with the best record in the West. Millsap is playing the most consistent he has played since joining the Nuggets. The production does seem somewhat unsustainable but as long as he is rolling, he should continue to be rostered in every format.