Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in OT loss
Millsap registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 49 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.
Millsap put together another strong effort and gave the Nuggets a momentary 129-125 lead in the final overtime with a jumper. The veteran big man has back-to-back double-doubles and is shooting an impressive 54.2 percent over the first three games of the series overall. The 34-year-old will look to continue making an impact on both the scoreboard and the glass in a critical Game 4 on Sunday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to provide value in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Impactful performance Monday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in Game 2 victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Explodes offensively in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...