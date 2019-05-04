Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in OT loss

Millsap registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 49 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

Millsap put together another strong effort and gave the Nuggets a momentary 129-125 lead in the final overtime with a jumper. The veteran big man has back-to-back double-doubles and is shooting an impressive 54.2 percent over the first three games of the series overall. The 34-year-old will look to continue making an impact on both the scoreboard and the glass in a critical Game 4 on Sunday.