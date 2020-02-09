Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in return

Millsap finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 victory over the Suns.

Millsap made his return after missing almost a month of action due to a knee injury. He came off the bench, playing 18 minutes, a role that could stick, at least in the short-term. Jerami Grant has been excellent as a member of the starting five and the Nuggets may elect to roll with what has been working. Millsap was struggling to have 12-team value even before the injury and so he is not someone to target in standard formats.