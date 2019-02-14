Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in starting role
Millsap ended with 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over Sacramento.
Millsap shifted back into the starting lineup at the expense of Mason Plumlee. ending the game with a 25-and-13 double-double. The 25 points matched his season-high, contributing to his best all-around game in over two months. The buy-low window may have closed here but owners should not expect numbers such as this on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...