Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in starting role

Millsap ended with 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over Sacramento.

Millsap shifted back into the starting lineup at the expense of Mason Plumlee. ending the game with a 25-and-13 double-double. The 25 points matched his season-high, contributing to his best all-around game in over two months. The buy-low window may have closed here but owners should not expect numbers such as this on a nightly basis.