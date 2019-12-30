Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Downgraded to out
Millsap (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Millsap is set to miss his third straight matchup due to a left quad bruise. Jerami Grant took over for Millsap on Sunday against the Kings and could do so again Tuesday evening.
