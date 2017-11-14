Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Drains five threes in Monday's loss
Millsap scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes duringMonday's 99-82 loss to the Train Blazers.
The five three-pointers were a season high for Millsap and snapped a cold spell that saw him go 2-for-18 from beyond the arc over his previous five games. The veteran power forward's scoring and rebounding are down to begin his first campaign with the Nuggets, but he's also averaging at least one steal, one block and three per game for only the second time in his career, buoying his fantasy value.
