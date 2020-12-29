Millsap totaled 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in Monday's victory versus Houston.
Millsap made the most of his eight field-goal attempts, knocking down seven -- including three from beyond the arc -- en route to 19 points. He contributed little in the way of peripheral stats, but the scoring output was a nice bounce-back after an eight-point, one-rebound dud on Christmas Day against the Clippers.
