Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Eight rebounds in win

Millsap finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.

Millsap turned in a solid effort topping his season average in rebounds and assists while scoring in double digits in the fourth consecutive game. Millsap should continue to be a solid second option in the Nuggets rotation on Wednesday against the Pelicans.