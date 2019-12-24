Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Eight rebounds in win
Millsap finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.
Millsap turned in a solid effort topping his season average in rebounds and assists while scoring in double digits in the fourth consecutive game. Millsap should continue to be a solid second option in the Nuggets rotation on Wednesday against the Pelicans.
