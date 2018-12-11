Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Expected to miss four-to-six weeks

Millsap (toe) is expected to be out four-to-six weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Millsap suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Hornets. With an extended absence, the Nuggets will be forced to fill a large hole in their rotation, as Millsap has been averaging just under 27 minutes per game. While he is out, Trey Lyles, Juancho Hernangomez, and Tyler Lydon could see increased minutes.