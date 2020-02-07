Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Expected to play Saturday

Millsap (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap has been out since Jan. 8 as a result of a left knee contusion/sprain, but he's expected to be back in the rotation Saturday. Chances are, he'll be on a significant minutes limit.

