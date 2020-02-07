Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Expected to play Saturday
Millsap (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Millsap has been out since Jan. 8 as a result of a left knee contusion/sprain, but he's expected to be back in the rotation Saturday. Chances are, he'll be on a significant minutes limit.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.