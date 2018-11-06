Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Expected to play Wednesday
Millsap (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, TJ reports.
Millsap was a game-time decision for Monday's game, but he managed to play without a minutes restriction. There's a good chance he'll once again be good to go in Memphis, although confirmation on his availability should emerge prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: In Monday's starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available vs. Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable with ankle soreness•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Third consecutive strong effort•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Collects 19 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bounces back with trademark effort•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.