Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Expected to play Wednesday

Millsap (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, TJ reports.

Millsap was a game-time decision for Monday's game, but he managed to play without a minutes restriction. There's a good chance he'll once again be good to go in Memphis, although confirmation on his availability should emerge prior to tipoff.

