Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Explodes offensively in win

Millsap contributed 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 119-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Millsap paced the Nuggets in scoring on the night by breaking out of a three-game slump in sensational fashion. The veteran forward had shot 33.3 percent or worse in each of the previous three contests, but his resurgence Friday came at a critical time for a Nuggets squad still trying to catch the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference. Despite less involvement offensively this season -- his 9.6 shot attempts per contest are his lowest since the 2009-10 season -- Millsap has been impressively efficient while shooting 48.8 percent, his best success rate from the floor since the 2012-13 campaign.