Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Fills box score versus Cavs

Millsap finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 win over the Cavaliers.

Millsap played north of 25 minutes for the second straight game and responded by filling the box score yet again. In three games since returning, the veteran is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 blocks across just 25.3 minutes per game. It remains to be seen how long Millsap will be on a minutes restriction, but he's certainly finding ways to contribute now matter how long he's on the floor.