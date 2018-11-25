Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Finishes with eight points

Millsap had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-2 FT) and six rebounds in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

It was another relatively quiet showing for Millsap, who's been steady but not quite as productive as expected this season. The veteran briefly left the game in the second half after appearing to bang knees with a Thunder player, but he returned to the bench later in the game, and the knee issue doesn't look to be anything problematic.