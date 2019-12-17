Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Game-time call for Wednesday

Millsap (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Millsap has been held out of the last two matchups due to a right quad strain, but the team has upgraded him to questionable for Wednesday's clash. How he fares in Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's shootaround will likely determine his availability.

