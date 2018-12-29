Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Game-time call Saturday
Millsap (toe) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Millsap was given a four-to-six week timetable on Dec. 10 after fracturing his big toe, so a return Saturday would certainly be ahead of schedule. He did recently participate in a full-court scrimmage at practice, so he is likely nearing a return. Confirmation of his status will likely come closer to tip-off. Mason Plumlee would presumably return to a reserve role once Millsap suits up again.
