Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Game-time call vs. Nets

Millsap (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Millsap sat out of Monday's matchup against the Pistons due to right ankle soreness, but he'll have an opportunity to return in Denver's upcoming matchup. Expect an update on his status as tipoff nears. Mason Plumlee could draw another start at power forward if Millsap is unable to go.