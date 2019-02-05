Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Game-time call vs. Nets
Millsap (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Millsap sat out of Monday's matchup against the Pistons due to right ankle soreness, but he'll have an opportunity to return in Denver's upcoming matchup. Expect an update on his status as tipoff nears. Mason Plumlee could draw another start at power forward if Millsap is unable to go.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Added to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Modest production continues•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Significant downturn in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...