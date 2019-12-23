Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Game-time decision Sunday
Millsap (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
A final decision on Millsap's availability will be made closer to tipoff as coach Michale Malone still needs to consult with trainers. Look for a team update at some point during pregame warmups determining Millsap's official status. If he's held out, Jerami Grant would be in line for the start and Michael Porter could be expected to see extended run.
