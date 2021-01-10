Millsap recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and a block in 22 minutes in the 115-103 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Millsap struggled in the win Saturday. The forward could not make any strides from the floor after having a rather good run of form as of late. Millsap has not had great shooting all season and the trend continued against Philadelphia. The forward will not be viable until he can prove that he can produce more consistently.