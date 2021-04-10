Millsap closed with just two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 121-119 victory over San Antonio.

Millsap returned for the Nuggets after sitting out the previous game due to rest purposes. The recent acquisition of Aaron Gordon has all but ended Millsap's chances of having any fantasy value outside of deeper formats. He is certainly going to remain in the rotation given the team's need for a veteran presence within the second unit. Unfortunately, that means very little when it comes to productivity.