Millsap (knee) will play Friday against the Grizzlies.

After missing the final 10 games before the break with a sprained knee, the veteran will make his return to action Friday night. Millsap will come off the bench for the first time this season, and there's a good chance his minutes could be limited, given the lengthy layoff. With that said, the Nuggets are without JaMychal Green (illness), so Millsap should be the first big man off the bench.