Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Good to go Saturday
Millsap (knee) is available to play Saturday against the Suns.
Millsap has been sidelined since Jan. 8 due to the left knee injury, but he'll retake the court Saturday in Phoenix. The veteran forward figures to face a minutes restriction given the length of his absence and will come off the bench in favor of Jerami Grant (ankle).
