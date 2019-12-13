Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Good to go
Millsap (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Millsap was tagged as questionable due to a left foot issue, but the team has cleared him to play Thursday night. He figures to start and is averaging 11 points along with six boards over his last five matchups.
