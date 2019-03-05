Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Grabs 11 boards in loss

Millsap registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Millsap couldn't get it going in the scoring department, but he crashed the glass for double-digit rebounds. Millsap's low-scoring night was a result of poor shooting, and he should bounce back the next time the Nuggets take the court. Over his last eight games, he's averaged 15.0 points and 10.6 rebounds.