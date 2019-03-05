Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Grabs 11 boards in loss
Millsap registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Millsap couldn't get it going in the scoring department, but he crashed the glass for double-digit rebounds. Millsap's low-scoring night was a result of poor shooting, and he should bounce back the next time the Nuggets take the court. Over his last eight games, he's averaged 15.0 points and 10.6 rebounds.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season high in boards•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Starting Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pays 20 minutes off the bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available to play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...