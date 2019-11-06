Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Heads to locker room

Millsap went to the locker room with a head injury during Tuesday's game against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Millsap and Justise Winslow collided heads, with the former needing a towel to stop the bleeding from a cut. Millsap was able to shoot his free throws, however, so he's eligible to possibly return.

