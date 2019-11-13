Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Hits double figures in fourth straight

Millsap supplied 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 125-121 loss to the Hawks.

Though Millsap's production in the defensive categories continues to trend downward, his scoring (12.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.1 per game) remains roughly on par with his marks from his first two seasons in Denver. Millsap has now reached double figures in scoring in four straight games and six times in the last seven contests, converting at a 45.5 percent clip from the field and 55.6 percent clip from three-point range over that stretch.