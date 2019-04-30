Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Impactful performance Monday

Millsap had 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over Portland.

Millsap did most of his damage early Monday but remained a factor throughout as the Nuggets held on for an eight-point victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. He took advantage of a number of mismatches to begin the game and got the Nuggets off to a strong start. Millsap is certainly not the player he once was but his playoff experience could prove invaluable throughout the course of the series.

