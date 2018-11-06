Nuggets' Paul Millsap: In Monday's starting lineup
Millsap will start Monday's game against the Celtics.
Millsap was listed as active ahead of Monday's contest, although it was unclear whether he'd actually take the court. He'll start alongside Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Nikola Jokic.
