Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ineffective Wednesday
Millsap scored just two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
The veteran big man had difficulty against the Grizzlies frontcourt, having his worst scoring performance and playing his fewest minutes of the season. Millsap had a sore ankle going into the game but appeared fine and didn't have any restrictions come game time. He has had an up-and-down season so far, struggling to get up to speed after missing 44 games last year, but had appeared to be finding a rhythm in the past week. Wednesday will likely be an abberation and Millsap should bounce back towards his season averages of 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 block and 1.1 steals in the Nuggets' next game Friday against the Nets.
