Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Injures toe Friday
Millsap injured his toe in Friday's loss to the Hornets, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Millsap provided 16 points (4-8 FG, 0/1 3PT, 8-9 FT), three boards, two blocks, and a steal across 19 minutes before leaving the game. The Nuggets are still evaluating the situation, but there is some concern the toe could be broken. Expect an update on his status once he undergoes X-rays and the team provides an update.
