Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Injury lags all season

Millsap averaged 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 38 games played with the Nuggets in 2017-18.

Millsap missed a chunk of the season with a wrist injury as that may have been the reason why his point, rebound, assist and steal per game totals were all down from the last five seasons. It also may have been the reason playing alongside Nikola Jokic this year. The former Louisiana Tech star's highest scoring output in a game this season was 36 points on Mar. 30 at Oklahoma City. Millsap will be entering in the second year of his three-year, $90 deal with the Nuggets next season.