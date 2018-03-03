Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Joins starters Friday

Millsap is in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports. Will Barton will shift to the bench.

Despite earlier reports indicating that Millsap would come off the pine and be on a 24-minute limit, he'll enter the starting five. That said, it seems safe to assume his minutes restriction will remain intact. In his first game back, he posted nine points, seven boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.