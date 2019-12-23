Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Leads team with 21 points
Millsap produced 21 points (8-14 FG,, 3-4 3Pr, 2-2 FT) and a rebound across 21 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 win over the Lakers.
Millsap drew the start after shedding a questionable tag and led the team in scoring in just 21 minutes of action. Conversely, it was Millsap's worst rebounding performance of the season, but those numbers should revert to his usual totals as he eases back into a starting role.
