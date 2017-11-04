Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Leads team with 27 in win
Millsap posted 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 85-94 win over the Heat.
Millsap has had to adjust to playing second fiddle to Nikola Jokic in Denver, but with every game, he's carving out a larger piece of the Nuggets' offensive attack. Tonight was his best outing yet, and he had some clutch moments including draining three free throws after being fouled attempting a 3-pointer. It appears that Jokic and Millsap are developing into a formidable tandem in the frontcourt and there will be ample production for both players.
