Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Leaves game with wrist injury

Millsap left Sunday's game against the Lakers with a left wrist sprain and is questionable to return, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

This was the second time Millsap left Sunday's contest due to the wrist injury, and with the Nuggets down 22 at halftime and without star center Nikola Jokic (ejection), it wouldn't be surprising to see Denver keep Millsap out for the rest of the game. In his absence, look for both Juan Hernangomez and Kenneth Faried to potentially pick up additional minutes at power forward.